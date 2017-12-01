10 Great Lines from 2017 NaNoWriMo Novels

[Registration for the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference is now open!]

Congratulations to all NaNoWriMo participants on a challenge well met! We hope you accomplished your goals, but even if you didn’t, the lessons you learned while working toward them will live with you for the rest of your lives.

Yesterday, on the last day of NaNoWriMo, the official NaNo Twitter account asked participants to share their favorite lines they wrote over the course of the month, and the responses were excellent! So, naturally, we thought we’d share some of our favorites below. (Of course, you can check out the full thread here as well.)

10 Great Lines from 2017 NaNoWriMo Novelists

He […] looked into the hole he’d created. The length of an eight-year-old boy, and as deep. A hole didn’t become a grave until it was occupied by a body, the same way the main difference between a box and a coffin was its contents, and so he hesitated, just for a moment. — Sam (@blakeperalta) November 30, 2017

“He looked me square in the eye and said, ‘No Man’s Land is better livin’ than that so-called life I lived.'” — Ashley (@AshleyDeLuca6) November 30, 2017

‘The solar forest was silent. No beast stirred, no night-time bird called above her head – and in front of her, illuminated by the tilted beam of her fallen lamp, the dead man hung crookedly from the trunk of the tree, his legs caught in the first forking branch.’ — Isla Stevens (@IslaStevens) November 30, 2017

“You know how to know for sure that it’s not right?” Marty asked. “Around the time you’re telling your third or fourth lie about it. That’s when you know you’re doing something wrong. Keep it up past that and you’re mostly just lying to yourself.” — T Green (@pocketcynic) November 30, 2017

“After death there are three doors, a hallway and a receptionist”. #nanocoach — Bia Ruppini (@Bia_Ruppini) November 30, 2017

“Nelagord wasn’t an expert on courtship rituals, but if a woman called the guards on you then that probably meant she wasn’t interested.” — Matt Holland (@gallaetha_matt) November 30, 2017

“If my head wasn’t made of cheese, I’d make you pay for that remark.” I swear it makes sense in context. — Merry ChristMax (@BoomGoesMaximus) November 30, 2017

Her sister’s death would one day inevitably be heralded on the battlefield: long live Princess Yun-hwa, run through with ten blades and seven arrows!

While hers would be announced in the palace halls: dead from too many hair ornaments. — JustWayTooBoss (@JustWayTooBoss) November 30, 2017

“The memory of that night seduced him from behind a veil, with glimpses of a path, a rose, and a beast.” #nanocoach — Dany Chan (@dany3chan) November 30, 2017

Second choice: “I didn’t think they taught about holy relics at the Warlock Academy,” Natela said, one eyebrow raised. “Except to say ‘don’t touch these, icky burn ow’.” — Jill Shirley (@jilliannicola) November 30, 2017

What’s your favorite line from the project you’re working on (from NaNoWriMo or otherwise)?

