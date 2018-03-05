Ever Wanted to Own a Bookshop? Here’s Your Chance to Win One, With 6 Months of Free Rent

It’s a book lover’s dream. You—yes, you—could own a bookshop, and it comes totally rent-free for the first 6 months.

All you have to do is explain, in 250 words or fewer, why bookstores are important to the community.

If your essay is selected, From My Shelf Books & Gifts in charming Wellsboro, Pa., will be yours. This is a chance for all bookstore lovers to find that golden Willy Wonka ticket and fulfill a dream. No business experience, no credit check, no money down—just a $75 entry fee. (You’ll get the money back if you win, or if less than 4,000 people enter—in which case there is no winner.)

The grand prize includes 60,000 books, 6 months’ free rent, an in-place staff and free consultation from current owners Kevin and Kasey Coolidge. The deadline is March 31, 2018, and entry details can be found at wellsborobookstore.com.

Need some inspiration? Bob Eckstein, cartoonist for WD and The New Yorker, created the following, endlessly charming entry in the form of a comic:





