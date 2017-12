Enter the Writer’s Digest 12 Days of Books Giveaway

Happy holidays from Writer’s Digest, and welcome to our 12 Days of Books Giveaway! Every day from December 11, 2017 to December 22, 2017, we’re giving away a different book from the Writer’s Digest shelf. Enter once per day for your chance to win one of these books:

Day One, 12/11: Story Physics by Larry Brooks

Day Two, 12/12: Fire Up Your Writing Brain by Susan Reynolds

Day Three, 12/13: Writing & Selling Your Memoir by Paula Balzer

Day Four, 12/14: Writing the Breakout Novel by Donald Maass

Day Five, 12/15: 45 Master Characters by Victoria Lynn Schmidt

Day Six, 12/16: Writing Irresistible Kidlit by Mary Kole

Day Seven, 12/17: Story Trumps Structure by Steven James

Day Eight, 12/18: Sell Your Book Like Wildfire by Rob Eagar

Day Nine, 12/19: Plot & Structure by James Scott Bell

Day Ten, 12/20: The Fire in Fiction by Donald Maass

Day Eleven, 12/21: Crafting Novels & Short Stories by the Editors of Writer’s Digest

Day Twelve, 12/22: 20 Master Plots by Ronald Tobias

Enter your email into the form below every day from 12/11 tp 12/22. This giveaway is only open to readers from the U.S. and Canada.

NOTE: If you cannot see an entry form above this text, try enabling cookies in your browser. Not sure how? Check here.

You might also like: