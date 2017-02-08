Sign Up Now! “Your First Ten Pages” Boot Camp Starts February 9

As many writers know, agents and editors won’t give your work more than ten pages or so to make an impact. If you haven’t got them hooked by then, it’s a safe bet you won’t be asked for more material. Make sure you’ve got the kind of opening they’re looking for! In this invaluable weekend event, you’ll get to work with an agent online to review and refine the first ten pages of your novel. You’ll learn what keeps an agent reading, what are the most common mistakes that make them stop, and the steps you need to take to correct them. The best part is that you’ll be working directly with an agent, who will provide feedback specific to your work.

It's all part of the recurring popular Agent One-on-One Boot Camp called "Your First 10 Pages."

Here’s how it works:

On Thursday morning, February 9, you will gain online access to a special 60-minute online tutorial presented by agent and editor Paula Munier. It will help you clarify what you should be looking for in your work. You will also be notified by email which agent you’ll be working with on the start date, 2/9, by 5pm ET. While we accept agent requests, we cannot guarantee that you’ll be assigned to that agent. All agents have the ability to provide feedback in all genres.

Students may take Thursday and Friday to revise their pages, which are due to be sent to their assigned agent no later than 10:00 am (ET) on Saturday morning, February 11. (The word count of submissions is strictly limited to 2500 words and it should be submitted in the body of their email, not as attachments). Participating agents from Talcott Notch Literary include Paula Munier, Gina Panettieri, Saba Sulaiman, and Mohamed Shalabi. (All times noted are Eastern Time).

All pages with notes will be returned to participants by 10:00 AM (ET) Sunday morning (February 12). You’ll work to revise your pages based on the agent’s specific feedback. From 1:00 to 4:00 PM on February 12, Paula, Gina, Saba, and Mohamed will be available to answer questions and provide additional feedback to their assigned students via the Writer’s Digest University discussion boards.

By 10:00 PM (ET) Sunday night on February 12, you’ll return your final revised pages to your assigned agent for review. Agents will spend the next week reading the revised submissions assigned to them, and will provide a final brief one-or-two sentence critique of your progress no later than February 19. Any one of them may ask for additional pages if the initial submission shows serious promise.

*All attendees should have the first 10 pages of their novel finished and ready to submit to the agent prior to the beginning of the event.

In addition to feedback from Paula, Gina, Saba, or Mohamed, attendees will have access to “An Agent’s Tips on Story Structures that Sell,” an on-demand webinar by Andrea Hurst.

About the Agents:

Gina Panettieri is President of Talcott Notch Literary Services, and has worked as an agent for more than 20 years. She currently represents a full range of adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction, with an emphasis in fiction on YA, MG, mystery, fantasy, women’s fiction, horror and paranormal. In nonfiction, she is particularly seeking memoir, business, cooking, health and fitness, pop science, medicine, true crime and current events. Some of her clients include Nancy Holzner, author of the new Deadtown urban fantasy series from Berkley/Ace Science Fiction, Annabella Bloom, author of the Wild and Wanton edition romance hybrid classics Pride and Prejudice and Wuthering Heights (Adams Media), Dr. Karyn Purvis, author of the bestselling and multi-award winning adoption book, The Connected Child (McGraw-Hill), and author and media personality, Dr. Seth Meyers. She currently represents an eclectic range of writers, encompassing everyone from a former head of Security and Intelligence for NATO Europe, to CEOs of major corporations and Deans of major medical schools, to stay-at-home writer moms and amazingly talented teens. Gina speaks at many conferences and writing events throughout the country on the subjects of securing an agent and getting published. Her agency website is talcottnotch.net.

Paula Munier, Senior Literary Agent & Content Strategist at Talcott Notch Literary, has broad experience creating and marketing exceptional content in all formats across all markets for such media giants as Disney, Gannett, Greenspun Media Group, and Quayside. She began her career as a journalist, and along the way added editor, acquisitions specialist, digital content manager, and publishing executive to her repertoire. Before joining Talcott Notch, she served as the Director of Innovation and Acquisitions for Adams Media, a division of F&W Media, where she headed up the acquisitions team responsible for creating, curating, and producing both fiction and nonfiction for print, ebook, eshort, and direct-to-ebook formats.

Although she represents all kinds of projects, right now she’s looking for crime fiction, women’s fiction, romance, New Adult, YA, and middle grade fiction, as well as nonfiction in the areas of pop culture, health & wellness, cooking, self-help, pop psych, New Age, inspirational, technology, science, and writing. As a new agent she’s making her first deals now, including the New Adult trilogy, The Registry by Shannon Stoker, which sold for six figures to HarperCollins. She’s also just sold mystery, thriller, and self-help. Paula is very involved with the mystery community, having served four terms as President of the New England chapter of Mystery Writers of America as well as on the MWA board. (She’s currently VP of that organization.) She’s also served as both co-chair and Agents and Editors chair on the New England Crime Bake committee for seven years and counting. And she’s an active member of Sisters in Crime.

Saba Sulaiman is looking primarily to build her Middle Grade and Young Adult lists, and is particularly interested in contemporary realistic stories. Memoirs and humor are of interest to her as well. She’s also actively seeking category romance (all sub-genres except paranormal), literary, upmarket, and commercial fiction, tightly plotted, character-driven psychological thrillers, and cozy mysteries à la Agatha Christie. Saba is taking a limited number of students for this boot camp.

Mohamed Shalabi is a Junior Agent with Talcott Notch Literary. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in Applied Cognition and Neuroscience from the University of Texas at Dallas and completed agency internships at Folio, Veritas and Talcott Notch Literary before joining the agency in November of 2016. His areas of specialization include adult upmarket literary and commercial fiction, as well as YA and MG fiction, and trade nonfiction with an emphasis on diverse cultures and history.

Sign up for the boot camp here.

