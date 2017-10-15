Arsenio Marrero | Image from Getty

Last week, we asked Writer’s Digest readers on Facebook and Twitter what they like to listen to while they’re in the midst of crafting their next great novel or short story. The response was so overwhelming that we ended up with enough recommendations for several playlists spanning multiple genres. Unable to choose from among the genres, we decided to build one for each. Whether you prefer to write to calming classical music, contemporary instrumentals, soundtracks, or even heavy metal, we’ll share a different playlist each weekend for the next few weeks.

Because the majority of responders recommended instrumental and classical music, we’ll begin with a classical playlist for writing, including 75 works from a wide range of Romantic and Baroque composers—Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi—as well as some more contemporary composers such as Aaron Copland and Charles Ives. For the most part, these are all instrumental, with the exception of a few famous operatic pieces by Verdi and others. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed any of your favorites and we’ll update.

Next week, we’ll feature a playlist for writing with more cinematic instrumentals, including some of our favorite songs from movie and game soundtracks.

We hope you enjoy!

A Playlist for Writing: Calming Classical Favorites & Instrumentals

Tune in to Writer’s Digest Radio next week for a selection of instrumental music from soundtracks!

