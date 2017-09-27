Five Books Every Writer Should Read — What Are Your Top 5?

One way we, as writers, can improve our writing is to read and study great writing. Whether that’s a reference book on how to write better or a great novel or memoir that hooks us with great twists and turns that are so addictive that we forget to drink our morning coffee (OK, well, maybe not THAT addictive).
I want to build a list of books here that all writers can bookmark and thumb through at any time. So I officially challenge you to post 5 books that you think every writer should read in the comments section of this post.
Without further ado, here’s my list:
- Catcher in the Rye – J. D. Salinger
- Damn Fine Story – Chuck Wendig
- The Mind of Bill James: How a Complete Outsider Changed the Game of Baseball – Scott Gray
- Dave Barry Slept Here – Dave Barry
- Save the Cat – Blake Snyder
1. Rebecca – Daphne DuMaurier
2. The Godfather – Mario Puzo
3. The Prince – Machiavelli
4. Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe – Fannie Flagg
5. The Art of Dramatic Writing – Lajos Egri
1. Dandelion Wine — Ray Bradbury
2. Favorite Poems of Emily Dickinson — originally published in 1890 as “Poems”
3. Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant — Anne Tyler
4. The Suitcase — Sergei Dovlatov
5. The Little Prince — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
I think explaining WHY you feel those 5 books are a “Must Read for Writers” would be helpful as well? I own and have read a few on your list but I’d love to know why you feel those are a “Must Read” over the millions of other books written? Thanks.
I was thinking the same thing! I’m for adding the “why.”