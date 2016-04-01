DEADLINE TODAY: WD’s 24th Annual Self-Published Book Awards

Whether you’re a professional writer, a part-time freelancer or a self-starting student, here’s your chance to enter the premier self-published competition exclusively for self-published books. Writer’s Digest hosts the 24th annual self-published competition–the Annual Self-Published Book Awards. This self-published competition, co-sponsored by Book Marketing Works, LLC spotlights today’s self-published works and honors self-published authors.

Deadline Today: May 2, 2016

Wondering what is in it for you?

$8,000 in cash

A feature article about you and your book for the March/April 2017 issue of Writer’s Digest

A press release from Writer’s Digest, to be sent, along with a copy of your book, to 10 different major publishing review houses

A paid trip to the ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

A guaranteed review in Midwest Book Review, courtesy of Brian Jud & Book Marketing Works, LLC.

And more!

How to enter: register and pay online or download a printable entry form.

Entry Fees

First entry: $110

Additional entries: $85*

For more details, click here.

