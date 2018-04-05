See Jeff VanderMeer at the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference

Jeff VanderMeer, the NYT bestselling author behind Annihilation, Borne, Wonderbook and more, will present the closing keynote at the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference.

Writer’s Digest is proud to introduce Jeff VanderMeer as this year’s Writer’s Digest Annual Conference closing keynote.

This New York Times bestselling writer has been called “the weird Thoreau” by the New Yorker for his engagement with ecological issues. His most recent novel, Borne, received widespread critical acclaim and his prior novels include the lauded Southern Reach trilogy (Annihilation, Authority and Acceptance). Annihilation won the Nebula and Shirley Jackson awards, has been translated into 35 languages, and was recently made into a film from Paramount Pictures directed by Alex Garland and starring Natalie Portman.

He has co-edited several iconic anthologies with his wife—and fellow WDC 2018 speaker—the Hugo Award–winning editor Ann VanderMeer. Jeff’s other titles include Wonderbook, the world’s first fully illustrated creative writing guide—a revised and expanded edition of which will be released July 3.

Join Jeff and Ann, along with dozens of the industry’s most knowledgeable mentors and industry experts for an expansive program covering both the craft and the business of being a writer. It all takes place this August 10–12 in New York City.

