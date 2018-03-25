5 Things to Look Out for at the London Book Fair 2018

The London Book Fair is the UK’s biggest gathering of international publishers and agents and this year runs from 10th to 12th April at the Olympia Conference Centre in central London. Here are five things to look out for at the fair this year.

AuthorHQ

At this dedicated area for authors, take part in over 20 seminars for authors and meet like-minded writers from around the world.

The UK Book Blog Awards 2018

Who are the movers and shakers in U.K. book blogging? Find out at the inaugural UK Book Blog Awards and see who’s named Blogger of the Year, Bookstagrammer of the Year and BookTuber of the year.

Learn about the Baltic states

Each year the London Book Fair has an international market focus and for 2018 it is the Baltics: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Learn about these unique publishing markets and meet writers, agents and publishers.

Writer’s Block

The destination for author services at the fair. Meet the experts that provide services to writers, amongst over 1,500 total exhibitors at the fair.

The Write Stuff

London Book Fair’s writing competition is a Shark Tank-style panel event—six authors pitch their books to a panel of agents.

Writer’s Digest is delighted to be publishing a special edition of the magazine to mark the London Book Fair 2018. Freely distributed within Author HQ, the magazine will feature classic Writer’s Digest archive interviews with authors such as Roald Dahl, Lee Child, J.K. Rowling and George R.R. Martin.

The edition will include full details of the Author HQ seminar programme and additional articles and advice for writers. Publication has been made possible with the support of sponsors IngramSpark, Publishers’ License services and Nielsen Book.

IngramSpark is an award-winning independent publishing platform, offering indie authors and publishers the same fully integrated print and digital products and global distribution enjoyed by big-time publishers.

Publishers’ Licensing Services (PLS) is a not-for- profit organisation with over 36 years’ experience providing rights and licensing services to the publishing industry. It’s free service at www.plsclear.com can connect authors with potential licensors.

Nielsen Book provides a range of services to the book industry internationally, aiding the discovery and purchase, distribution and sales measurement of books. Nielsen runs the ISBN and SAN agencies for the UK & Ireland. For more information contact sales.book@nielsen.com

Can’t make the London Book Fair 2018 but in London later in the year? The Writer’s Summit is a collaborative conference from the Writer’s Digest and London Book Fair teams, running this year on 17th November 2018.













You might also like: