Advice in Six Words: 17 Inspirational Six-Word Writing Tips

In honor of this year’s NaNoWriMo, our friends over at Six Words are holding a contest on Twitter (running through November 6) asking writers to offer their best writing advice in six words using the hashtag #NaNoSix. So far, the response has been great and the advice has been amazing!
With the help of our editor friends at Six Words, we’ve chosen our 17 favorite writing tips so far. Be sure to hop on over and join in. And now, without further ado, our favorite tips so far:
Don't wait for inspiration. Just write. #NaNoSix
— Andrea Coombes (@andreacoombes) October 29, 2015
"Write like a hurricane. Edit later." 6 words-writing advice @sixwords #NaNoSix #sixwords
— glenda carroll (@ggcarroll) October 29, 2015
Trust your instincts. They're usually right. #NaNoSix @NaNoWriMo @sixwords
— Kelsy (@kelsythompson) October 29, 2015
Get it written. Pretty comes later. #NaNoSix @NaNoWriMo
— NaNo CaliforniaEW (@CalWrimos) October 29, 2015
@NaNoWriMo #nanosix Excuses, once made, will take control.
— The Mother Hen (@SalemChickens) October 29, 2015
When in doubt, create delicious suffering. #NaNoSix
— Regretful Hisoka Fan (@TheLesbiGuide) October 29, 2015
Write for love first, market second. #NaNoSix
— All of the Prompts (@alloftheprompts) October 29, 2015
#NaNoSix not knowing is hard and wonderful
— Thaisa Frank (@ThaisaFrank) October 29, 2015
Kill self doubt. Hide the body. #NaNoSix
— Emory Skwara (@EmorySkwara) October 29, 2015
Everyone sees themselves as the hero. #NaNoSix
— Jacqui Davis (@JQ_Davis) October 29, 2015
Butt in seat. Discomfort means progress. #NaNoSix @nanowrimo @SixWords
— Piper Kerman (@Piper) October 29, 2015
What if? What if? What if? #NaNoSix @nanowrimo @SixWords
— Grant Faulkner (@grantfaulkner) October 29, 2015
My daughter's six-word writing advice: "Write for the candy. Floss often." #NaNoSix @nanowrimo @SixWords
— Grant Faulkner (@grantfaulkner) October 29, 2015
Write drunk. Edit sober. Refill glass. #NaNoSix @nanowrimo @SixWords
— Larry Smith (@larrysmith) October 29, 2015
Don't covet thy neighbor’s word count. #NaNoSix
— Chris Baty (@chrisbaty) October 29, 2015
Great books start as embarrassing drafts. #NaNoSix
— Chris Baty (@chrisbaty) October 29, 2015
I wish this happens more often. I love Twitter for the six words community.
Awesomely encouraging page 🙂