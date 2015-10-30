Advice in Six Words: 17 Inspirational Six-Word Writing Tips

In honor of this year’s NaNoWriMo, our friends over at Six Words are holding a contest on Twitter (running through November 6) asking writers to offer their best writing advice in six words using the hashtag #NaNoSix. So far, the response has been great and the advice has been amazing!

With the help of our editor friends at Six Words, we’ve chosen our 17 favorite writing tips so far. Be sure to hop on over and join in. And now, without further ado, our favorite tips so far:

Don't wait for inspiration. Just write. #NaNoSix — Andrea Coombes (@andreacoombes) October 29, 2015

https://twitter.com/elaynamae/status/659816810951274496

When in doubt, create delicious suffering. #NaNoSix — Regretful Hisoka Fan (@TheLesbiGuide) October 29, 2015

Write for love first, market second. #NaNoSix — All of the Prompts (@alloftheprompts) October 29, 2015

#NaNoSix not knowing is hard and wonderful — Thaisa Frank (@ThaisaFrank) October 29, 2015

Kill self doubt. Hide the body. #NaNoSix — Emory Skwara (@EmorySkwara) October 29, 2015

Everyone sees themselves as the hero. #NaNoSix — Jacqui Davis (@JQ_Davis) October 29, 2015

Don't covet thy neighbor’s word count. #NaNoSix — Chris Baty (@chrisbaty) October 29, 2015

Great books start as embarrassing drafts. #NaNoSix — Chris Baty (@chrisbaty) October 29, 2015

