5 Lessons from 5 Writers Who Inspired Me to Pursue My Dream

Almost immediately, I turned to Internet therapy for support. No, not pictures of cute animals—although that’s never a bad decision. In this case I’m referring to Wikipedia. It became my unofficial “How-To” manual. Oh so you want to make a blockbuster movie about a tragic historical event while at the same time telling an amazing love story? Just check out James Cameron’s Wikipedia page and follow his path; he’s already paved it.

This guest post is by Alex Shahla. Shahla is a recovering lawyer living and writing in Los Angeles. Lying to Children is his debut novel. He received his undergraduate degree from Haverford College and his juris doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law. He spent his first two years after law school working in civil litigation with a particular focus on aviation incidents. He has since retired from the practice of law and now works in-house for an apparel company. He lives near the beach in Santa Monica, CA.



But I wasn’t trying to become king of the world, because, to be honest, when one is accumulating a massive amount of student debt, one will happily settle for being slightly better than a pauper. And instead of film directors I became obsessed with writers, and in particular, writers who used to be lawyers. Heck, at first, I was obsessed with [insert profession here] who used to be lawyers. And as a brief detour, I must add that none of this is to say or imply that law isn’t a noble and fulfilling profession; it just wasn’t for me. I know a vast number of lawyers who are quite happy with the practice of law—did I mention I learned how to lie in law school? Kidding. I promise.

My obsession with biographies—again, not actual biographies because I was in law school and already had enough required reading—led me to reading numerous entries on Wikipedia (it’s a gateway URL). I don’t know what it is about the human condition that makes us think we are alone when we are very clearly not—in fact, we are stuck on this planet together—but during those moments when we are at our loneliest, it helps to look to others and see how they persevered. In no particular order, here are five writers who inspired and helped me through my most difficult moments when I was dreaming about writing instead of lawyering: