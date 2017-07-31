How to Revise Your Manuscript: Tips from Five Editors

Click here to access the recording.

To “kill your darlings” is one of the most difficult tasks an author has to face. Writing a strong novel or non-fiction book often is as much about rewriting and editing as it is about crafting the first draft. Or, to paraphrase Ernest Hemingway: “The only kind of writing is rewriting.”

In this presentation, five top Reedsy editors share their ultimate manuscript revision tips for both fiction and non-fiction. They tell you what common errors to look for, how to go about the rewriting process, and how to know when your manuscript is finally ready for querying. So if you just finished your first draft, or have a manuscript in the works, this presentation is the perfect opportunity to learn directly from publishing experts.

Reedsy co-founder Ricardo Fayet is joined by a panel of esteemed editors, all from the Reedsy marketplace:

Laura Mae Isaacman, freelance book editor (worked with Joyce Carol Oates, Noam Chomsky, Lydia Davis, Justin Taylor and Aimee Bender)

Chersti Nieveen, former Acquisitions Editor at Cedar Fort (worked with Brandon Sanderson)

Michael Rowley, former Editorial Director at PRH UK (worked with Andy Weir)

Rebecca Heyman, freelance developmental editor and book coach

Jim Spivey, former Hachette Production Editor

The presentation includes an extensive Q&A session at the end with our panel of experts.

Click here to access the recording.

Bio:

Ricardo Fayet is the co-founder of Reedsy, a global network that connects authors and publishers with top editorial, design, marketing and ghostwriting talent. A technology and startup enthusiast, he likes to imagine how small players will build the future of publishing. He is behind the launch of Reedsy latest initiative, Reedsy Learning, a series of free mini-courses on writing, publishing, and marketing, taught by Reedsy’s best professionals and delivered to your inbox each day.

Sponsored by Reedsy – https://reedsy.com/

You might also like: