Weekly Round-up: Writing Resolutions and Strategies for 2017

Craft and Creativity

Whether you’re a mystery writer or not, check out Develop a Fascinating Premise for Your Mystery Novel for some tips on discovering your story idea.

Once you have your idea, you need to populate your story with compelling characters and dramatic action. To understand how characterization and action are connected, read How to Craft Characters Scene by Scene.

Practical Pointers

Take some advice from real authors about the reality of the business. Check out Talking Rejection with Debbie Macomber, then read 7 Things I’ve Learned so Far, by S.B. Divya. Even if you’ve made it to the publishing stage, the work isn’t done: Create a plan using 18 Ideas for a Successful Book Launch.

Agent Issues

This week, our new literary agent alert is for Ed Maxwell of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, Inc. Ed is seeking expert and narrative nonfiction authors, novelists and graphic novelists, and children’s book authors and illustrators. His aim as a literary agent is to help authors grow their intellectual properties into compelling books.

Think you’re ready to reach out to agent? Find out which sample chapters you should send.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a winter poem in honor of the winter solstice. Then try out a katauta, a Japanese poetic form. At a loss? Here are the 20 Best Tips for Poets to help you out.

New Year’s Resolutions for Writers

What are your 2017 writing resolutions? Let us know for a chance to be featured in our newsletter.

