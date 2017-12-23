Weekly Round-Up: The Writing Life

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Writing Day by Day

You don’t always have to like writing, but you’ve got to love it. To feel the love, read For the Love of Writing: 25 Wordsmiths Explain Why They Write.

Don’t let life get in the way of your writing. Here are 6 Fiction Writing Exercises to Try When You’re Traveling for the Holidays.

Looking for some new inspiration? Check out Websites for Writers: 20 Sites with Great Writing Advice.

In the February 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest, we interviewed Kristin Hannah

For some insights into the writing life of a bestselling author, check out our interview—plus outtakes—from the February 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. Read New Territory: ‘The Nightingale’ Author Kristin Hannah Discusses Her New Alaska-Set Novel here.

Crossing Genres

You’re ready to write your screenplay—but what genre will it be? Read The Difference Between Science Fiction and Fantasy: What Every Screenwriter Needs to Know. If you’re more interested in writing a novel than a screenplay, you can still learn from the movies. Check out The Screenwriter’s Toolbox: Two Techniques Novelists Can Borrow from Film When Writing Opening Scenes.

What happens when you’re writing your memoir and suddenly find yourself veering out of reality? Consider writing a novel instead. Read When Your Memoir Wants To Be A Novel for more on crossing this boundary.

Writing involves imagination—you have to imagine yourself into the minds of different characters. But what about characters of different genders? Check out Writing Characters From the Opposite Gender’s Point of View for some advice.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Julia Livshin. She is seeking literary fiction and quality commercial fiction, and she is also on the lookout for narrative nonfiction, memoir, and children’s literature.

Learn about the path to publication with Nicola Yoon, Author of The Sun Is Also a Star, on Her Writing and Publishing Journey.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “made sense at the time” poem.

To celebrate the holiday season, check out 7 Facts About A Child’s Christmas in Wales, by Dylan Thomas.

