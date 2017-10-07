Weekly Round-Up: Writing With Friends

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

The Writing Life

For many, writing is more than a career or a hobby: It’s a life-changer. Read How Writing Saved My Life for more.

Writing doesn’t have to be about one individual hiding away from the world. If you’re of the mindset that “two heads are better than one,” find a friend and check out The Art of Collaboration: 10 Tips for Writing Success.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Kimberly Jago of Jago Ciro Entertainment. She is seeking books with strong voices, rich landscapes, and an air of the mysterious and fantastic geared towards young adults.

Are you considering working with a small publisher? Read The Pros & Cons of Working with a Small Publisher to help you make your decision.

Check out the latest edition of 7 Things I’ve Learned So Far for some motivational advice.

Poetic Asides

Happy belated Random Acts of Poetry Day! You may have missed the official day, but when isn’t a good day to randomly share poetry with friends? Check out 8 Ways to Rock Random Acts of Poetry Day! for some ideas.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “recognition” poem.

