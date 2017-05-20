Weekly Round-Up: Writing Realities

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Guess Who’s Coming to Writer’s Digest

We’re excited to announce “Worth a Thousand Words,” a new recurring column from cartoonist Bob Eckstein. Read his 5-Minute Memoir from the March/April 2017 Writer’s Digest to learn more about Eckstein and his art.

Real World

We all have different writing interests and inspirations, but it’s easy to forget about our motivations—the real reasons we write. So why do you write? Join Reedsy’s #IWriteBecause campaign and answer that question.

You’ve surely heard the advice to “write what you know,” but what does that mean for you? Find out in Fiction, Brought to You by Real Life.

Here’s a short story writing technique you may not have heard of before: expansion, or a broadening of the perspective of the world beyond what is typically expected in short fiction. Learn more in A Shocking (and Fun) Short Story Writing Technique.

7 and 7 (and 6)

We’ve all been pulled in by a good mystery at some point. The suspense created by questions—Who did it? What’s going to happen?—keeps us glued to the page and the screen. 7 Tips on Writing Great Mystery and Suspense Novels explains how to create that pull.

Check out the latest installment of 7 Things I’ve Learned So Far for the seven things author Andrew Roe wishes he knew from the beginning of his writing journey.

No matter your genre, characters are a constant. Here are 6 Tips for Creating Believable Characters That Win Over Readers.

Agents and Opportunities

Meet agent Anna Sproul-Latimer of Ross Yoon Agency: She wants to read about love, connection, endurance, gentleness, happy surprises, redemption, cuckoo hobbies, unforgettably good people from history—and also death and outer space. But make sure you read her advice and pet peeves before querying!

Poetic Asides

Learn all about the poetic form cyrch a chwta. Can you guess from the name where this form originates?

When you’re done learning about a new form, check out the WD Poetic Form challenge and try a French form, the rimas dissolutas.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “pieces” poem.

