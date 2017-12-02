Weekly Round-Up: Writing Challenges

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Prove Yourself

Test your literary knowledge with Quotation Quibbles: Which Literary Villain Uttered Each of the Following Quotes?

Do you have what it takes to beat procrastination, that great enemy of writers everywhere? Yes, you do. Read Conquer Procrastination: How to Appreciate Your Writing Time to find out how.

Combining humor and horror might seem impossible, but you can do it! Check out 3 Tips for Writing Horror Comedy.

November’s End

NaNoWriMo 2017 is over—we made it! To celebrate with your fellow NaNo writers, here are 10 Great Lines from 2017 NaNoWriMo Novels.

At the end of every November comes one special day, a great yearly tradition—Giving Tuesday. In honor of Giving Tuesday (or for any day you want to donate!), here are 14 Charities for Writing & Literacy.

2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge

Catch up on all of the prompts from this past week.

Day 25: Write a remix poem.

Day 26: Write a shine poem.

Day 27: Write a poem with the title “(blank) of (blank),” replacing each blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

Day 28: Write a love poem, or write an anti-love poem.

Day 29: Write a response poem.

Day 30: Write a “back in the day” poem.

November is over, which means you’re done with the November PAD Chapbook Challenge! What now? Check out 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Next Steps.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Cynthia Ruchti of Books & Such Management. She is seeking Christian fiction, Christian nonfiction, devotionals, Bible studies, and a few projects for children.

