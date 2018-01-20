Weekly Round-Up: Successes and Transformations

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Diverse Cultures

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, read Quotes on Writing: 19 Classic and Contemporary Lessons from Black American Writers.

If you’re writing about characters with backgrounds that differ from your own, you may be considering hiring a sensitivity reader. Check out The Problem with Sensitivity Readers Isn’t What You Think It Is to consider the issue.

Magical Transformations

Transform your idea into a story with magic. Watch Tim Knox’s video on how to come up with great story ideas and read his accompanying explanation at Tim Knox: The Magic Formula for Great Story Ideas.

Many an author has built a series around a fictionalized version of their hometown or favorite place. To find out how—and why—to make that transformation, check out Beloved Settings: Considerations for Fictionalizing a Favorite Place.

For a classic from Script Magazine, read about the transformation from novel to film in Writer and Director Douglas McGrath on Adaptation of Dickens’ Nicholas Nickleby.

Successes and Rejections

For an example of a successful query letter—and an analysis of why it worked—check out Successful Query Letter Examples: Anna Quinn & The Night Child.

And for an interesting take on resolutions, read One Year, One Hundred Rejections: Brett Elizabeth Jenkins for a reflection from a poet who decided to get 100 rejections in one year.

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to the winner of the WD Poetic Form Challenge for the roundelay! Find out if you made the top five.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a poem with the title “Little (blank),” replacing the blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

You might also like: