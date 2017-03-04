Weekly Round-Up: Rules and Suggestions

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Follow the Rules…

…or don’t. Either way, it’s usually recommended to at least understand the rules. Here are 5 Writing Rules Everyone Should Know.

Make sure your legal thriller follows the laws of the genre by avoiding these 3 mistakes.

Break the “rule” that protagonists should be good and likable. Make your characters more interesting by using narrative distance to manipulate a protagonist’s likability.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Justin Wells of Corvisiero Literary. Justin is looking for fantasy, science fiction, and historical fiction for middle grade, young adult, new adult, and adult readers.

If you’re planning on going the self-publishing route, there may be more funding opportunities that you would expect. Find out more in Understanding Crowdfunding as a Self-Publishing Option, Part 1 and Part 2.

To prepare your manuscript for the eyes of agents and editors, find readers who are willing to offer critiques. Once you get those critiques, here’s How to Tell if Criticism is Valid (And What to do About Valid Criticism).

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a poem entitled “Good (blank),” replacing the blank with a word or phrase of your choosing.

Challenge yourself by trying out a Japanese poetic form: the mondo. If that’s not enough for you, here are 10 Japanese poetic forms for you to try.

This week’s Poetry Spotlight shines on the monthly Poetry Hickory events in North Carolina.

