Weekly Round-Up: Personal Challenges and Publishing

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Make It Personal

They say art reflects life. To make your life work for your writing, read Embracing the Impact of Personal Experiences on Your Writing.

For an example of a writer who learned from life, check out What My Military Experience Taught Me About Creating Heroes.

If you’ve written a memoir, then your writing is very personal. Here are Three Keys to Building Your Life Story or Memoir Platform.

Crossing Over

Making the switch from novel-writing to scriptwriting? Check out How to Work with Hollywood: Crossing the Chasm from Book to Film.

If your novel doesn’t seem to fit neatly into a box, you might be writing cross-genre fiction. Read Cross-Genre Fiction: Using Research and Imagination in Hybrid Genres to learn about writing stories that fall into multiple genres.

Agents and Opportunities

Meet agent Christopher Rhodes of The Stuart Agency. He is seeking both fiction and nonfiction, and he would especially love to find a truly great horror project.

Learn from success. Here are 8 Novel Writing Insights from Successful Authors.

The publication date isn’t the finish line. Read 8 Things You MUST Do When Your First Book Is Launched to find out what you need to do to be a success.

Interested in teaching kids about some of the amazing people throughout history? Check out Three Keys to Selling a Children’s Picture Book Biography and make it happen.

2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge

Catch up on all of the prompts from this past week.

Day 4: Write a poem with the title “Whosoever (blank),” replacing the blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

Day 5: Write a “self-destruct” poem.

Day 6: Write a “praise” poem.

Day 7: Write a “days of the week poem” or a “days of the weak” poem.

Day 8: Write a “thing” poem.

Day 9: Write a poem with the title “(blank) If (blank),” replacing each blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

Day 10: Write a “going somewhere” poem.

You might also like: