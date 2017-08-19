Weekly Round-Up: Making Plans and Taking Action

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Moving Forward

If you’re working on your first book, you may worry it’s too early to start thinking about sequels and series. But just in case, check out 5 Secrets to Creating a Compelling Series Character to learn how to leave room for more.

Once you’ve finished your first book and landed a book deal, you’ll start thinking about next steps. Sure, next steps will include editing and marketing, and maybe a series, but consider working on another book—or three. Learn how one author kept busy with four books in a year in I Landed 4 Book Deals in 1 Year With No Agent: Here’s How I Did It.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new agent alert is for Julie Dinneen of D4EO Literary. She is seeking literary fiction with commercial appeal and beautiful, stand-out writing; upmarket general, women’s, and historical fiction her book club will want to spend hours talking about; a new twist on chick lit; well-written romance, both contemporary and historical; and more.

If you’re searching for an agent, you’re not alone. Read Finding an Agent & Approaching Artist Residencies for some reflections and advice from an author who is still in the querying process.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write an “intro” poem. Then challenge yourself by trying out a new poetic form: the chanso.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Courtney O’Banion Smith and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

