Weekly Round-Up: Lost in Translation and Keeping in Touch

Making Connections

To learn how to connect with your readers, make sure you have your own email list. To learn how, read List Factors: How to Build Your Own Email List.

It takes hard work to write a novel, but translating a novel? That requires an additional set of skills. Read 5 Tips for Translating Crime Novels to learn more.

The Work of Writing

Taking care of a family is a full-time job. Writing is often also a full-time job. How can you do both? Read 6 Ways to Stay Creative as a Writer (When You’re a Parent) to find out.

Check out how one author learned important writing skills from his day job in Nine Lessons I Learned About Writing as a Trial Lawyer.

For skills that translate from one writing job to another, read 5 Things the Screenwriting Business Taught Me About Writing.

To do the job well, you need the right tools. Check out Your Writing Voice: The Tools of the Trade to learn about strengthening your writing voice.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Ann Leslie Tuttle of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret. She is seeking all kinds of romance from contemporaries, historicals, and romantic suspense to paranormals and inspirationals.

You may be looking for a literary agent, but is it time yet? Learn When to Search for a Literary Agent.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write an “information” poem.

