Weekly Round-up: Looking Ahead

Kickstart Your 2017

Get ready to start 2017 on the “write” foot. Make some Poetry Resolutions for 2017 (or use these examples to inspire non-poetry writing resolutions).

Next, prepare your mindset for two resolutions at once with 4 Lessons Running Can Teach You About Writing.

Finally, refresh your approach to literary agents with this three-part series:

Opportunities

This week, our new literary agent alert is for Rick Pascocello of Glass Literary. Rick is interested in working with nonfiction authors who bring a unique perspective to memoir, biography, business, history, narrative nonfiction, sports, popular culture, social commentary, and other thought-provoking ideas, as well as mainstream and literary fiction writers whose voices ring true on every page.

If you’re looking for an agent, make sure to enter our 30th Free “Dear Lucky Agent” Contest. This time, the contest is focused on middle grade fiction.

Poetic Asides

For the last Wednesday Poetry Prompt of 2017, write a poem with the title “An Unsuitable (blank) for (blank),” replacing each blank with a word or phrase. Then try out the roundelay poem.

Did you try all of 2016’s poetic forms? If not, check out the 2016 List of Poetic Forms.

Looking Back to Look Forward

This time of year, some might adopt the mantra “out with the old, in with the new,” but we think there’s a lot to learn from the past. In 6 Tips for Reading Like a Writer, find out how to learn through re-reading a piece of writing that you already love. After that, write like you’re from the 1920s-1950s by embracing short fiction to build a lasting readership.

After looking back, look inward and be emotionally honest to improve your writing. Read about approaching your writing with the right attitude in 2017 in Collaborating with your Subconscious.

What better way to start a new year than by revisiting a childhood classic? Check out Behind the Scenes of Platforms of Yore: Not Every Cat Wants to Be The Cat in the Hat as a preview to our February 2017 issue.

