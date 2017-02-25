Weekly Round-Up: Know Your History

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Delve Into “The Olden Days”

In honor of President’s Day, check out 7 Presidential Quotes About the Importance of Writing and Reading, including words of wisdom from one of the Founding Fathers.

If you’re interested in writing historical fiction, here are 16 things you need to know to build a realistic fictional past.

Making the Most of It

Even after your book has been accepted by a publisher, getting people to notice it can be a challenge. Read How to Get the Most Marketing and Publicity Bang for Your Buck to learn how to make sure your book doesn’t get overlooked.

Receiving rejections—a lot of rejections—doesn’t have to mean the end for your book. Learn how revising your writing and your expectations can help you Overcome Rejection by 200 Literary Agents (& Still Land a Book Deal).

If you’re struggling to make your novel happen, try scaling back. Check out 4 Short Lessons on the Subject of Short Stories for reasons why every writer should consider the benefits of writing short fiction.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Amanda Ayers Barnett of Donaghy Literary. She is looking for mystery/thrillers and middle-grade, young adult, new adult, and women’s fiction, especially coming of age novels with precocious main characters.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write an “ekphrastic” poem. Then challenge yourself by trying out a Spanish poetic form: the seguidilla.

This week’s Poetry Spotlight shines on the Austin International Poetry Festival, a celebration of everything poetry.

Finally, broaden your poetic horizons: Read What You Should Know About Science Fiction and Fantasy in Verse to learn about speculative poetry.

You might also like: