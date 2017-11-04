Weekly Round-Up: Hello, November!

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

November Means NaNoWriMo

In honor of National Novel Writing Month 2017, check out NaNoWriMo Inspiration: 10 First Lines from Recent Bestsellers. If you want more inspiration throughout the whole month, head on over to Twitter for the @WritersDigest NaNoWriMo Tip of the Day.

2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge

November also means it’s time to head over to Robert Lee Brewer’s Poetic Asides for the prompts for this year’s November PAD Chapbook Challenge. We’re only on day 4, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Day 1: Write a new day poem.

Day 2: Write a disguise poem.

Day 3: Write a triangle poem.

Thrills and Giggles

Halloween has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the scares are over. If you’re a horror fan, check out 5 Literary Agents Discuss the Horror Genre.

What Halloween tableau is complete without a full moon? Well, in Andy Weir’s upcoming novel Artemis, the only thing the moon is full of is a colony of people. Read interview outtakes from the January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest here: The Martian Author Andy Weir Discusses Sci-Fi, Research and His Upcoming Novel Artemis.

There’s never a bad time to work on a thriller novel. Even better? Make ‘em laugh at the same time. Read Thrilling Humor: 5 Tips for Incorporating Humor into Thriller Novels (and Other Serious Fiction).

Once they start laughing, you’ve got to keep it going. Check out How to Transform Funny Stories into Comedy Writing Gold.

All in This Together

Writing doesn’t have to be a lonely life. Learn about some of the ways writing groups can make a big difference in For Whom the Critique Group Tolls.

In an effort to make your writing more inclusive, you may be writing LGBTQI+ characters. Check out 6 Pitfalls to Avoid When Writing LGBTQI+ Characters in Teen Fiction.

Short stories are generally standalones. But sometimes a short story begs for more—more characters, more plot lines, mores research, more drama. Read Transforming a Short Story Into a Novel for those times when you’ve just got more story pieces that all need to come together.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s agent spotlight shines on Wendi Gu of Janklow & Nesbit. She is seeking picture books with elegant and eclectic color palettes, nuanced character expression and dynamic composition, and unconventional illustration mediums like cut paper and photo illustration. She also represents adult titles in literary fiction and nonfiction.

