Weekly Round-Up: Great Stories and Great Agents

May the Force Be With You

This week we celebrated Star Wars Day (May the Fourth…). Learn about the Hero’s Journey as told by Star Wars.

Love It or Leave It

These are the 20 Most Popular Books in the World. Some are thousands of years old, others are significantly newer. Which ones will hold up?

Do you love writing? Do you love striving to create your Great Novel? Read why your primary focus as a writer should simply be To Spin a Great Yarn.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Gabrielle Piraino of DeFiore and Company. She is seeking imaginative sci-fi/fantasy, horror, thrillers, and up-market chick lit for Adults and Young Adults alike, as well as Children’s and Middle Grade fiction and nonfiction with compelling characters, comics and graphic novels, and cookbooks or books on crafty lifestyle projects.

Working with the publishing industry for the first time can be challenging. Agents, editors, scouts—it’s all a little overwhelming. We’re here to help demystify the process. Here’s How I Got My Literary Agent with romance author Janna MacGregor. Read 7 Things I’ve Learned So Far, by Loretta Ellsworth for some insights. Finally, make sure you know How to Work with an Editorial Calendar.

Do you have a great agent? We want to hear from you.

And of course, what we all want to know: How to Make Money Writing.

Poetic Asides

We finished out April with the last two prompts in our 10th Annual April PAD Challenge:

Day 29: Write a “metric” poem.

Day 30: Write a poem titled “The (blank),” replacing the blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

Now that the challenge is over, check out 2017 April PAD Challenge: Next Steps.

The end of the PAD Challenge also means it’s time to get back to our usual programming. This week’s Poetry Spotlight shines on the Robert Frost Farm. For the Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “reconnect” poem.

To keep things from being too normal, instead of reading an interview of a poet, check out this interview of the founders of Penny Candy Books.

