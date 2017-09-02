Weekly Round-Up: Goodbyes and Good Books

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Follow Your Dream

Congratulations to Jessica Strawser, erstwhile editorial director of Writer’s Digest, who is scaling back her role here to focus on her career as a novelist. Find out more in From One Writing Dream Job to Another.

Have you always wanted to write, but worry you should have started years ago and now it’s too late? Read A New Career as a Writer at Age 72 for a writing journey that began with retirement.

If you need some courage to take that step into writing, check out 5 Lessons from 5 Writers Who Inspired Me to Pursue My Dream.

Inspiration and Ideas

Yesterday was the day that the epilogue in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows took place. In celebration, try out a Harry Potter writing prompt.

For literary allusions, look no further than your favorite cartoon—”The Simpsons.” Read Much Ad’oh About Nothing to learn more about literary storylines and guest stars on the show.

Where do authors get ideas for content that aren’t just interesting but are also dramatic? Check out How to Find Content That Yields Drama for some advice.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new agent alert is for Meg LaTorre-Snyder of the Covisiero Literary Agency. She is seeking YA, NA, and adult fantasy, historical fiction, romance (with magical elements), space opera, steam punk, and thrillers (with magical elements).

Check out the latest edition of How I Got My Agent for a real world example of a successful query.

The world of publishing can be confusing. Check out an infographic on The Basics of Copyright for a simple explanation of an important publishing issue.

To learn even more about the world of publishing, read So, You Want to Work in Publishing: The Role of a Publicist.

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to the winner of the WD Poetic Form Challenge for the Curtal Sonnet! Read the winning poem and see whose entries made the Top 10 list.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “second home” poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Sasha A. Palmer and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

