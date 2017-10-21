Weekly Round-Up: Get Things Started

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Begin the Countdown…

…to NaNoWriMo! National Novel Writing Month begins November 1st—less than two weeks away! If you’re considering participating this year, check out How a Month of NaNoWriMo Can Lead to a Lifetime of Better Writing.

Give your novel a kickstart: Read Launching Into Scenes with Action, and get things moving!

If you’re planning to spend November writing (and writing, and writing), you’ll need some music to help get you in the writing zone. Check out Writer’s Digest Radio: A Classical Playlist for Writing.

Testing the Waters

There are many disagreements in the world of writing. For a better idea of the disagreement surrounding prologues and a feel for whether or not a prologue belongs in your book, read The Great Debate: To Prologue or Not to Prologue?

Should you move forward with your novel idea? Read What Color Are Your Ideas? to figure out whether you should give your idea the green light.

Are you rewriting the beginning of your novel, story, or article over and over, and yet you still aren’t getting the right feel? Check out Feeling the Words You Write to understand why that might be the case.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Lexi Wangler of Massie & McQuilkin. She is seeking literary fiction, upmarket commercial fiction, crime fiction, cultural criticism, narrative nonfiction, essay collections, memoir and young adult fiction.

Are you a children’s author? Check out 30 Reasons to Read Children’s Writer’s & Illustrator’s Market 2018 (Plus a Giveaway!).

So you’ve written a great book and decided to go the self-publishing route. What next? Read Marketing & Sales Perspectives for Indie Authors to help your book find its audience.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write an “I Believe You” poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Marie Elena Good and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

Read guest post An Affective Singularity by Nate Pritts, author of the award-winning book of poetry Decoherence.

