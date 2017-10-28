Weekly Round-Up: Author Interviews and Caring Choices

Every week our editors publish around 10 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

From Screen to Page and Back Again

If you’ve written a screenplay, November is the perfect time to start adapting it into a novel. Not sure how? Check out Screenplay to Novel: 5 Steps to Novelizing a Script.

Season 2 of Stranger Things was released last night! Here are 6 Lessons Writers Can Learn from Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Be Prepared

Are you an aspiring children’s author? Check out Children’s Literary Agents Roundup: How to Write for Young Audiences for some great advice before preparing your query.

If you’re planning a nonfiction book, get ready for some research. To learn how, read Research Tips for Writing Nonfiction.

Meet the Author

Learn about the writing process and the publishing journey from writers who have been there. First, meet Nic Stone, debut author of bestselling YA novel Dear Martin. Then check out An Interview with Award-Winning Author Bernice L. McFadden.

Creative Caring

It’s important for writers to make time for self-care. Read Building Self-Care Habits: Refilling the Creativity Well to Write Your Best Work to find out how to make self-care a part of your routine.

People say that readers generally have more empathy than non-readers. What about writers? Check out Writing From Other Cultural Perspectives Encourages Empathy and Understanding.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s agent spotlight shines on Jennifer Chen Tran of Bradford Literary. She is seeking a variety of genres in both fiction and nonfiction.

Poetic Asides

Next Wednesday marks the beginning of the 10th annual November PAD Chapbook Challenge. For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a poem using at least three of six words chosen by Robert.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

Interested in submitting an article for the 2019 Poet’s Market? Find out more here.

You might also like: