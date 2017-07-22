Weekly Round-Up: Twists and Titles

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Making a Change

You may think the best way to create twists in your novels is through plot choices, but that’s not the only option. Check out Thrilling Characters: How to Create Twists and Turns in Your Novel.

Being a writer can mean a lot of different things—do you write poetry? Prose? Films? Journalism? Find out how making the switch from one type of writing to another can help you in the long term in From Writing Books to TV Shows—Making the Adjustment.

Have you ever wondered, Why Is the Word “Girl” In So Many Modern Book Titles? It suddenly seems like they’re everywhere. Find out just what the word “girl” means.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s agent update is for Jordy Albert of The Booker Albert Literary Agency. She is looking for fun, witty middle-grade and young adult contemporary, science fiction, and fantasy (romance is a plus). She’s also looking for smart, sexy contemporary and historical romance.

A great way to get agent attention is through previous publication. Read Publishing Before the Query Letter: Literary Magazines and the Emerging Writer to learn more.

Once your book gets picked up by a publisher, you’ve still got some time before it appears on bookshelves. Here’s How to Survive a Long Production Cycle.

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to our recent winner of the WD Poetic Form Challenge for the rimas dissolutas.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, choose one of three prompts in celebration of Robert Brewer’s birthday!

This week’s poetry spotlight shines on the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. Learn more here.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Barton Smock and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

