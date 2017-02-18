Weekly Round-Up: Respect and Romance in Writing

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Valentine’s Advice

What’s the key to success as a writer of romance? It may be respect. Read 5 Ways to Write Romance With Respect to learn why it’s so important and how to put it into practice. Then check out 5 Tips for Writing Engaging Romance for another way to add respect to your writing.

There’s a difference between emotion and feeling, and you need to know how to write both. Learn when to use which in Emotion vs. Feeling: How to Evoke More From Readers.

The Importance of Audience

Writers give varying advice on how much and when to think of audience, but the fact of the matter is that, eventually, you want your writing to reach its audience. To get there, follow the advice in 15 Ways to Earn Your Audience as a Writer.

When your audience is made up of potential agents, you may wonder how best to address manuscript rejection feedback. Check out 3 Critiques to Heed (and 2 to Ignore) to figure out how to address audience feedback in the revision stage.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Michael Caligaris of Holloway Literary. He is looking for literary fiction, autobiographical fiction, short story collections, and more.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “nope” poem. Then challenge yourself by trying out a poetic form that is very similar to a rondeau: the rondine.

This week’s Poetry Spotlight shines on the National Endowment for the Arts, an organization that you’ve maybe heard of but probably don’t know much about.

Meet award-winning poet John Sibley Williams and read a poem from his recent collection Disinheritance.

Numbers and Letters

Numbers may not be your thing—maybe you turned to reading and writing in the first place as an alternative to math, only to find they’re still a problem when writing. Read When Do I Spell Out Numbers? to clear up your number confusion.

When trying to cure writer’s block, keep it simple and silly: Find out how fictional garlic sparked inspiration for one writer in How a Thank You Note Got Me Through Writer’s Block.

