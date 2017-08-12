Weekly Round-Up: Positivity, POV, & Pitching

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Impactful Storytelling

It’s often the difficult moments in life and in writing that have the biggest impact, but it’s important to take care of yourself while writing about these experiences. Check out Staying Positive While Writing About Death and Tragedy to learn how to keep it light while digging deep.

Time for a point-of-view review: Why Point of View is So Important for Novel Writers provides an overview of the pros and cons of common POVs and a thoughtful exploration of how POV impacts your story.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s Agent Spotlight shines on Caroline Eisenmann of the Frances Goldin Literary Agency. She is seeking upmarket and literary fiction, as well as nonfiction, including reported narratives, cultural criticism, essay collections, and history and biography with a surprising point of view. In fiction, she is particularly drawn to work with emotional impact, novels driven by intimacy and relationships, and stories that grapple with our current cultural climate.

Don’t be afraid to meet an agent in person. Read An Author and Agent Share Their Writer’s Digest Pitch Slam Experience to find out how you can benefit from the Pitch Slam at the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference.

For a successful example of a debut novelist’s querying experience, read the newest installment of How I Got My Agent.

Just because you didn’t write before doesn’t mean that you can’t write now. Check out It’s Never Too Late: On Becoming a Writer at 50 for more.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a money poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Steve Cushman and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

