Weekly Round-Up: Pathways, Publicity, and Poetry

Make the Journey

When on the path to finishing your novel, you may find yourself bogged down in the middle of the journey. To keep things moving, read Clowns to the Left, Jokers to the Right: What to Do When You’re Stuck in the Middle of Your Novel.

You’ve probably read some great literature in translation without even realizing it. For a better appreciation of literature that’s made the journey from it’s original language to a language you can understand, read 6 Reasons to Read Translated Literature.

If you’re considering writing about your life journey in the form of a memoir, check out The Five Little Secrets of Memoir Writing: A Contrarian POV.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Michelle S. Lazurek of WordWise Media Services. She is seeking Christian nonfiction works for adults and picture books for children.

If you want to be a successful author, you need to reach your audience—and that means doing more than simply handing over your brilliant manuscript. Check out Partner with Your Publicist: Why You Need Literary Publicity to find out more.

2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge

Catch up on all of the prompts from this past week.

Day 11: Write an “unlucky” poem.

Day 12: Write a “transformative” poem.

Day 13: Write a poem with the name of a city as the title.

Day 14: Write a sonnet or some other traditional form poem, or write an anti-sonnet or anti-traditional form poem.

Day 15: Write a poem with the title “Stranger (blank),” replacing the blank with a word or phrase of your choice.

Day 16: Write a poem to the world.

Day 17: Write a “what I meant to say” poem.

