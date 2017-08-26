Weekly Round-Up: What You Missed and What You Know

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Conference Recap

Don’t miss out on all of the great advice from last week’s conference just because you couldn’t make it to the big event. Check out The Best Agent Advice from the 2017 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference.

Know It All

Knowing yourself and how you think is essential for writers. If you’re an extroverted writer, make sure to read 10 Things Extroverts Need to Do in Order to Write Well.

Just because your readers already know about the topic of your book doesn’t mean the subject is done. In The Road Already Taken, learn how one author found success writing about a subject already covered by two autobiographies, several biographies, and more.

Balancing Act

Have you ever been told that your writing has too much narration and not enough interaction between characters? Or have you read a book where characters seem to just say everything they’re thinking, leaving no room for subtext? To get the balance right, check out Writing a Scene with Good Dialogue and Narration.

Agents and Opportunities

Check out the latest edition of How I Got My Agent for a true story of competition and careful reflection.

And to prepare for getting an agent, make sure you know what to expect when you get “the call.” Read Understanding “The Call”: Perspective from an Author and Agent on Representation for more.

Querying over and over and over is often a challenging process. For a perspective on how hope, positivity, and belief can get you through, check out Querying from the Trenches: The Art of Believing in Yourself as a Writer.

Poetic Asides

Meet Gabrielle Brant Freeman, winner of the 2015 Randall Jarrell Poetry Competition and author of When She Was Bad.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “big event” poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Sharon Louise Howard and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

