Weekly Round-Up: Looking Backward, Moving Forward

Author Appreciation

In honor of the late Sue Grafton, read W Is for Writer: A 2010 Interview with Sue Grafton (1940-2017) from the February 2010 issue of Writer’s Digest.

For the 200th anniversary of the publication of Frankenstein, check out 200 Years Later: Things You Might Not Know About Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.

Are you a fantasy buff? Watch a video explaining The Idea that Inspired The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Making Plans

Congratulations to Tyler Moss, new Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest! Check out his editor’s letter from the March/April 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Let 2018 be your year. Read 15 Motivational Tips to Help You Achieve Your Writing Resolutions in 2018, and make it happen.

For practical goal-setting steps, check out 7 Tips for Creating Writing Goals That Actually Work.

Not sure where to start? Here are 10 Easy Writing Prompts to Get Your Life Story Started.

Take a break from making your writing to-do list and read 5 Things Fiction Writers Do That Annoy Readers for a list of what you might try not to do.

Agents and Opportunities

Getting a literary agent can be hard. Try shifting your focus—consider the possibility of moving forward without an agent. Check out A Writer’s Journey: Launching Without an Agent with Lora L. Hyler for a path to publication that might work for you.

Gain a deeper understanding of how to forge your own publishing path by reading Indie Authors and the Future of Book Production.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “password” poem.

