Weekly Round-Up: Learn From Success

The Writing Journey

For most writers, the journey begins with books. Check out Five Books Every Writer Should Read, and tell us—what are your top five books for writers?

For advice from writers at the “debut” stage of their journeys, read 7 Things I’ve Learned So Far, by Margaret Greenberg (nonfiction author) and 7 Things I’ve Learned So Far, by Margaret Rogerson (fiction author).

Thinking Outside the Book

If you want to break out of your comfort zone, check out How to Create a Protagonist Who is Very Different From You.

Novel writers can learn quite a bit from writing in other genres, but you can’t always make time to try out all genres. Take a shortcut and learn from a screenwriter with 7 Top Tips to Create a Cinematic Novel.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Adrienne Rosado of Stonesong. She is seeking adult and children’s fiction, as well as select nonfiction in the areas of pop-science, business, and the occasional quirky history.

Before you send your own query letter, check out the latest edition of Successful Queries to see an example of one that worked.

If you’re querying agents with a book proposal, you may not need to start writing the actual book yet—but you should. Learn about the importance of writing a section of your book before writing your proposal in Flash-Write a Portion of Your Book.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “name tag” poem.

