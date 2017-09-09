Weekly Round-Up: Hold Our Attention

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

A Writer’s Life for Me

Need a vacation, but still hoping to get some solid writing done? Consider a cruise. Here are the Top 5 Reasons Cruising is the Perfect Writing Vacation.

If you’re wondering about the process and timeline for authors who get published without agents, check out Debut Author Tell All with KD Proctor.

At Attention

It can be difficult at times to turn off the TV and switch over to a novel. TV writer and author of Baby Doll Hollie Overton faced that same struggle. Find out what she learned in TV Writing vs. Novel Writing.

Don’t underestimate the value of a good short story. Find out how to Get Discovered by Writing Short.

One way to hold our attention through even the longest books? Lighten things up by adding humor. Here’s How to Add Humor to Your Novel During Revision.

Women at the Wheel

You may not have heard the term “Grip-Lit,” but you know the genre: psychological thrillers with compelling female characters at the helm. Learn more in Grip-Lit: Five Elements Your Story Must Include If You’re Writing the Next Gone Girl.

After that, make sure to check out 5 Excellent Tips on Writing Women’s Fiction for any female author writing about women.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s agent spotlight shines on Amaryah Orenstein of GO Literary. She is seeking contemporary and historical fiction; family relationship and coming-of-age stories; history and current affairs; social and cultural issues; memoir; food. She does not handle sci-fi, fantasy, or books about pets (in any genre).

Writing a book is one thing, but writing a book proposal? That involves an entirely different series of steps and conventions. Check out The Order for Drafting a Book Proposal for a breakdown of where to start.

Poetic Asides

Meet Susan J. Erickson, winner of the 2015 Randall Jarrell Poetry Competition, recipient of a Regional Artist Grant in 2015 from the North Carolina Arts Council, and author of When She Was Bad.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a poem using the phrase “I Am a (blank),” filling in the blank with the word or phrase of your choice.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Ren Powell and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

