Weekly Round-Up: A Very Good Place to Start

Mostly Harmless

To celebrate the anniversary of the day The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy first hit bookstores, check out Don’t Panic: 14 Underappreciated Douglas Adams Quotes for Writers, the Universe and Everyone.

Let’s Start From the Very Beginning

If you’re a future debut author, prepare for your introduction to the publishing world with the latest edition of Debut Authors Tell All.

When you read, you begin with ABC. When you tell a story, what do you begin with? Start with The ABCs of Story: Plots, Subplots, and Sub-Subplots.

What’s happens if you’ve made it past the beginning, but you want to get started writing in a new genre or for a different age group? Well, as it turns out, there might be more to learn. Check out Switching Genres: How One Author Transitioned from a Young Adult Audience to Adult for more.

Agents and Opportunities

Meet agent Claire Anderson-Wheeler of Regal Hoffman & Associates LLC. She is seeking nonfiction, and she is also open to middle-grade, young adult, and adult fiction.

Check out the latest edition of How I Got My Agent for some advice that’s both humorous and helpful.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “connection” poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Bruce W. Niedt and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

