Weekly Round-Up: Get Organized, Get Your Idea, and Get Writing

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Make It Work

To be a writer, you have to write. It doesn’t matter how busy you are—just write. Make it work by putting into practice these 5 Ways to Maximize Your Time (even if you’re managing a full-time job).

For more ideas on how to organize your writing life, check out Smart Ways to Get Organized and Be Productive. Then go pick up a copy of the February 2017 Writer’s Digest, designed to help you be productive.

Agents and Opportunities

Looking for an agent? If you write middle grade contemporary fiction, here are 14 Literary Agents Seeking Middle Grade Contemporary Fiction NOW.

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Aimee Ashcraft of Brower Literary. Aimee is specifically interested in literary and upmarket fiction, historical and women’s fiction, and young adult fiction (all genres).

Once you’ve e-mailed a query letter, how long should you wait before following up? We have the answer here.

For the opportunity to work one-on-one with an agent, sign up for the Writer’s Digest Boot Camp: How to Craft Query Letters & Other Submission Materials That Get Noticed. The Boot Camp starts on January 17, so sign up while you still can!

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to the winner of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the landay! Find out if you won or made the Top 10.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a dream poem. Then check out this week’s Poetry Spotlight: the Paul Laurence Dunbar House.

Ever wonder why some authors cross out their printed names in a book before adding their signatures? Learn about the practice and the differing opinions on it here.

The Origins of Stories

Coming up with story ideas can be a challenge. If you’re stuck for an idea, check out Paula Munier’s tips and tricks for Brainstorming for Story Ideas and try a new tactic.

For some inspiration on finding ideas, read about the reality behind five famous children’s stories in When Truth Is Stranger Than (Children’s) Fiction.

