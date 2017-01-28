Weekly Round-Up: Follow Up, Don’t Jumble Up

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

Follow Up

So you’ve published your first book. Congrats! Make sure your book doesn’t fall through the cracks by following these 5 Tips for Publicizing Your Book.

If you’re still trying to publish your book, you might try attending a writer’s conference and pitching it there. To make sure you get the most out of your conference experience, read What to Do (And Not Do) After Attending a Writer’s Conference.

Rejection happens to all of us. After you get your rejection, though, don’t let it throw you. Check out How Hearing “No” From Agents and Publishers Can Lead You to “Yes” for tips on responding to rejection.

During the process of submitting and querying and pitching in an effort to publish your writing, it’s all too easy to get disorganized. Prepare for following up by keeping your records in order. Use our free tracking downloads.

Agents and Opportunities

Meet the Agent: Paul Lucas of Janklow & Nesbit Associates is seeking a wide range of fiction, including historical, thriller, fantasy, and science fiction. He is also seeking nonfiction narratives, especially transformative history or biography, but not memoirs.

Find out what fiction editors from top publications really want in this bonus material from the March/April 2017 Writer’s Digest.

What does it take to break in as a writer? Let Josh Barkan’s experience provide some clues on what you could do.

Poetic Asides

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a poem titled “Let’s (blank),” replacing the “blank” with a word or phrase of your choice. Then challenge yourself by trying out a new poetic form: the hir a thoddaid, a Welsh form.

This week’s Poetry Spotlight shines on the annual AWP Conference. Check out what it’s all about.

Finally, immerse yourself even more deeply in the world of poetry and introduce yourself to the poet Donald Illich from Maryland. Read his interview for advice to poets and a poem from his chapbook, The Art of Dissolving.

Be Precise

It’s very easy to very frequently use the very same modifiers when trying to make it very clear that an adjective is very extreme. Don’t be lazy: Here are 128 Very Good Excellent Alternatives to the Word “Very.”

