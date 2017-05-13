Weekly Round-Up: Book It

Every week our editors publish somewhere between 10 and 15 blog posts—but it can be hard to keep up amidst the busyness of everyday life. To make sure you never miss another post, we’ve created a new weekly round-up series. Each Saturday, find the previous week’s posts all in one place.

It’s Not Always About Books

… or at least, not all about books. You may need to spend some serious time developing your blog. Here’s How to Launch Your Blog With Your Book in Mind.

To get some use out of your latest TV binge-watching session, check out 7 Things Reality TV Taught Me About Writing.

It’s easy to find advice on sending queries to agents and publishers about your books, but what about writers who are more interested in getting some magazine bylines? Here is What You Should Include in a Magazine Query Letter.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s new literary agent alert is for Blair Wilson of Park Literary & Media. She is looking for middle grade and young adult fiction, as well as MG, YA, and adult nonfiction. In nonfiction, Blair is interested in narrative nonfiction, crafting/instructional, true crime, pop culture, lifestyle, sexuality & identity, design, and STEM topics.

Read How I Got My Agent with Author Jenni L. Walsh for one path to getting an agent and getting published.

Is an agent the best choice for you, or should you be considering a different route? Check out Switching from Querying Agents to Querying Publishers to learn from another author’s journey.

Poetic Asides

Congratulations to William Preston, the winner of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for diminishing verse, and to all Top 10 finalists!

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write a “forever” poem.

Have you ever wondered how to get blurbs for your poetry collection? We’ve got you covered.

