Weekly Round-Up: Agents, Plans, and Poetry

Little Notes and Big Plans

If you think footnotes are only meant for nonfiction, think again. Check out How to Add Another Level to Your Novel with Footnotes.

On the other hand, if you are working on a nonfiction project, don’t bypass this very important step: the book proposal. Read 10 Key Elements to Writing a Winning Nonfiction Book Proposal before sharing your grand nonfiction plans with the world.

Agents and Opportunities

This week’s Agent Spotlight shines on Stephanie Hansen of Metamorphosis Literary Agency. She is seeking YA series, adult science fiction and fantasy, thrillers, and romance.

If you get a request for some R&R from an agent, does that mean it’s time for rest and recreation? (Hint: no.) Find out what your next steps should be with The Elements of a Revise and Resubmit Request from an Agent—and yes, rest is involved.

For even more advise from agents, read 16 Agents Share 34 Tips for Success: From Studying the Market to Proper Querying.

Poetic Asides

Time to meet some poets! First, meet Ellen Birkett Morris, recipient of a 2013 Al Smith Fellowship from the Kentucky Arts Council and author of Surrender. After that, meet Cheryl Pearson, winner of the High Sheriff’s Cheshire Prize for Literature in 2016 and author of Oysterlight.

For this week’s Wednesday Poetry Prompt, write an “error” poem. Then challenge yourself with a new poetic form: the contrapuntal poem.

Check out Why I Write Poetry: Stuart Peacock and consider submitting an essay that shares why you write poetry.

