ThrowbackThursday: Kurt Vonnegut in WD in 1985

At Writer’s Digest, we’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to speak with some of the world’s bestselling and most beloved authors. Back in 1985, one of those authors was Kurt Vonnegut. Over his 50-plus-year career, he published 14 novels—among the most notable, Slaughterhouse-Five, Cat’s Cradle and Breakfast of Champions—along with five plays, five works of nonfiction, and three short story collections.

For a behind-the-scenes look at Vonnegut, check out this online exclusive WD did with his longtime friend, Majie Alford Failey: Beyond the Books: A Closer Look at Kurt Vonnegut.

For the best of present-day Writer’s Digest, check out our latest issue here.

Baihley Grandison is the assistant editor of Writer’s Digest and a freelance writer. Follow her on Twitter @baihleyg, where she mostly tweets about writing (Team Oxford Comma!), food (HUMMUS FOR PRESIDENT, PEOPLE), and Random Conversations With Her Mother.

You might also like: