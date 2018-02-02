Infographic: The Book Reviewer’s Hierarchy of Needs

[Enter your self-published book into the Self-Published Book Awards!]

In his article “Critical Thinking” in the March/April 2018 issue Writer’s Digest, professional book critic Paul Goat Allen shares his criteria for evaluating a novel. Below, find a graphic illustration of his Book Reviewer’s Hierarchy of Needs.

The March/April 2018 issue of WD is here! The publishing world often seems mysterious and secretive. In this edition, we peel back the curtain and take an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes in literary agencies, publishing houses and beyond. Grab a copy here.

