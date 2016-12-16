INFOGRAPHIC: 30 Of The Most Famous Books and How Long it Took to Write Them

From Salinger to Stevenson to Tolkien and more, the length of time it took our most beloved authors to write their literary masterpieces ranges drastically from 2 1/2 days (The Boy in Striped Pyjamas) to 16 years (The Lord of the Rings). This nifty comparison of 30 of the world’s most famous books breaks it all down (word count too!).

This infographic is courtesy of Printer Inks. Visit them online at printerinks.com.

Baihley Grandison is the assistant editor of Writer’s Digest and a freelance writer. Follow her on Twitter @baihleyg, where she mostly tweets about writing (Team Oxford Comma!), food (HUMMUS FOR PRESIDENT, PEOPLE), and Random Conversations With Her Mother.

