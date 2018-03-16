Literary Lunacy: Vote in a March Madness Bracket for Book Lovers (Round 1)

We at WD may not be all that attuned to the sports world (or, at least, I’m not), but we certainly can appreciate a good tournament. It’s March Madness season, and we wanted to get in on the fun, writing style.

Welcome to Writer’s Digest Literary Lunacy — a bracket for lovers of classic fiction. We want to know: Which of these classic books is the greatest? Who will win? That’s up to you. Voting starts today here on the blog and lasts until March 27 at noon. The book with the most cumulative votes will be crowned champion. Got predictions? Post them in the comments!

Schedule:

Round 1 | March 16 – March 18

March 16 – March 18 Round 2 | March 19 – March 21

March 19 – March 21 Round 3 | March 22 – March 24

March 22 – March 24 Championship Round | March 25 – March 27

Please share far and wide so we can get as many votes as possible, and make your voice heard by simply clicking on the book cover below of the villains you want to see move on to the next round.

