Announcing Walter Mosley, Central Keynote at the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference

Writer’s Digest is proud to formally announce the legendary Walter Mosley as this year’s Writer’s Digest Annual Conference central keynote.

Novelist and social commentator Walter Mosley is one of the most powerful and prolific writers working in any genre today. He is the author of more than 50 books, ranging in genre from crime novels to literary fiction, nonfiction to political essays, young adult to science fiction. The New York Review of Books calls him “a literary master as well as a master of mystery,” and The Boston Globe declares him “one of the nation’s finest writers.”

In a career spanning multiple genres—and multiple decades—Mosley is sure to inspire you to realize your fullest potential as a writer. Join him, along with dozens of the industry’s most knowledgeable mentors and industry experts, for an expansive program covering both the craft and the business of being a writer. It all takes place this August 10–12 in New York City.

You won't want to miss a moment of what Writer's Digest has planned for you this year.













