128 V̶e̶r̶y̶ ̶G̶o̶o̶d̶ Excellent Alternatives to the Word “Very”

128 Excellent Alternatives to the Word "Very"

It’s easy to fall in a writing rut of using the same ol’ modifiers. This list makes it easy to break out, with a few (128, to be exact) suggestions for mixing it up.

This infographic is courtesy of Luke Palder of ProofreadingServices. Visit them online at proofreadingservices.com.

