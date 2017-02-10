11 Reasons Writing is Good for Your Health

Most of us write simply because we love to. It’s an outlet for our creativity. It’s fun. (Hard work, sure, but fun.) As it turns out, writing’s got some health perks, too. Here are 11 science-backed ways writing improves your mind, body and spirit:
This infographic is courtesy of Sierra Delarosa of Global English Editing. Visit them online at geediting.com or on Twitter @geediting.
The title is quite misleading. It should say that “writing about certain topics” is good for your health. All of these scientific studies focused on a particular type of writing: writing about a traumatic experience, writing about stress, or writing about gratitude, for example. The majority of these studies compared people who wrote about one of these very specific topics to people who wrote about a neutral topic. Most were not compared to people who didn’t write at all. The conclusion referenced in your headline is not at all supported by the facts of the studies. Your magazine and website spend a lot of time encouraging writers to hold high standards, but you haven’t practiced what you preach.