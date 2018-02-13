Writer’s Digest and Script Mag Are Joining Forces

We’re thrilled to announce that Script Magazine and the Writers Store will be joining Writer’s Digest on an all-new, fully redesigned website at writersdigest.com in 2018.

As we analyzed our separate writing sites, we realized the value of bringing all writers into one large community, supporting each other in our pursuit of writing careers, whether it be as poets, screenwriters, novelists or journalists. Writers write. Period. There is no “writing law” saying we can only write in one medium.

Along with comprehensive news and resources for novelists, poets, screenwriters, journalists, copywriters and more, the new site will include an integrated WD experience, with all of our events, books, courses, webinars and workshops right at your fingertips.

In 2018, our vision of an unstoppable writing community will become a reality on writersdigest.com! The new site will be a one-stop writing wonderland full of all the resources you need to succeed.

Stay tuned for the new website launch!

